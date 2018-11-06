A chase in Galveston ended with a suspect going the wrong way on I-45, then crashing into a police cruiser and injuring the officer.Video shows the suspect's SUV smashed against the officer's car.It all started when a woman called Galveston police late Monday night saying the suspect threatened her and had a gun.The woman told police that she saw him leave the house with a gun just before officers arrived.He then led officers on a chase on I-45 northbound reaching FM 519 and exited the freeway.Police chased him into La Marque, where he eventually stopped and reversed at a high speed, hitting the patrol car.The suspect was arrested for assault causing bodily injury, family violence and aggravated assault on a peace officer.The injured officer suffered minor bruises and burns from the airbag that deployed in his vehicle.