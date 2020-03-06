Wrong-way driver crashes into Greyhound bus in downtown Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- For the second time in about 24 hours, another wrong-way crash has occurred in Houston.

This time, a wrong-way driver crashed into a Greyhound bus around 3 a.m. Friday on Milam at Pierce in downtown.

Police say the driver of a Scion car turned the wrong way on Milam, right in front of the bus.

Two people inside the car and one person on the bus went to the hospital.

None of the injuries are life threatening.

Just a day earlier, another wrong-way driver was involved in a crash, but on the Southwest Freeway at Shepherd.

In that incident, the wrong-way driver left the scene.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncar crashbus crashwrong waydriving
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 cases increase to 5 in Houston area
Sunny and mild Friday, beautiful through the weekend
High-speed crash kills 3 in NE Harris County
Here's what you need to know about ABC13's Blood Drive
Check Houston traffic map for current road conditions
2 men show up at clinic after being shot while driving
Third man charged with capital murder in deadly I-10 shooting
Show More
Tackling Houston-area coronavirus myths
Houston-area Margaritaville resort now hiring!
Memorial HS soccer team making strides to win 2nd state championship title
Potential coronavirus vaccine tucked away in Houston freezer
Daylight saving time starts Sunday, March 8: What to know
More TOP STORIES News