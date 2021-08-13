wrong way

Harris Co. deputy hit head-on by wrong-way driver investigators believe was impaired

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Deputy hit head-on by wrong-way driver in N. Harris Co.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Harris County sheriff's deputy is recovering in the hospital after being hit head-on in a crash with a suspected impaired driver in north Harris County overnight.

The crash happened around 11:45 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Aldine Mail Route Road.

Investigators say the deputy was traveling eastbound in the right lane when the driver, who was traveling westbound, went into the eastbound lanes and slammed head-on into the deputy's vehicle.

The good news is the deputy and the suspect only had minor injuries and will recover. They were both taken to the hospital to get checked out.

Video from the scene shows the deputy's patrol car banged up from the crash.



The question deputies are now trying to figure out is: Was the driver who hit the deputy impaired?

According to the sheriff's office, that's a real possibility.

"[The deputy] is assigned to the DWI unit, so his main mission is to target impaired drivers in our streets, and I'm sure that he was on his way to find a drunk driver tonight," Lt. Simon Cheng said. "Unfortunately, a possibly impaired driver found him before he could find one."

Deputies do not believe the 59-year-old suspect was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. They say his airbag did deploy.

No alcohol containers were found in the man's Toyota Solara, but a toxicology test will be conducted at the hospital, deputies said.

Investigators say the deputy involved in the crash is 31 years old and has been on the force for 10 years.

Follow Erica Simon on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countycar crashduicar accidentwrong waydui crashharris county sheriffs officedwi
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WRONG WAY
Girl survives dad's fatal wrong-way crash, deputies say
1 killed in wrong-way crash involving 3 vehicles on Highway 249
DWI driver said he didn't know he was being chased, HPD says
Woman driving wrong way on Beltway shut down by deputy constables
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Show More
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
More TOP STORIES News