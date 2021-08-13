Harris Co. deputy hit head-on by wrong-way driver investigators believe was impaired

Out in the field at 5000 Aldine Mail Rt. Head-on collision involving one of our @HCSOTexas DWI unit deputies. Both our deputy and the other party have been transported to area hospitals. For now, it does not appear that either party sustained major injuries. #HouNews #lesm pic.twitter.com/4jpQzCddqm — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) August 13, 2021

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Harris County sheriff's deputy is recovering in the hospital after being hit head-on in a crash with a suspected impaired driver in north Harris County overnight.The crash happened around 11:45 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Aldine Mail Route Road.Investigators say the deputy was traveling eastbound in the right lane when the driver, who was traveling westbound, went into the eastbound lanes and slammed head-on into the deputy's vehicle.The good news is the deputy and the suspect only had minor injuries and will recover. They were both taken to the hospital to get checked out.Video from the scene shows the deputy's patrol car banged up from the crash.The question deputies are now trying to figure out is: Was the driver who hit the deputy impaired?According to the sheriff's office, that's a real possibility."[The deputy] is assigned to the DWI unit, so his main mission is to target impaired drivers in our streets, and I'm sure that he was on his way to find a drunk driver tonight," Lt. Simon Cheng said. "Unfortunately, a possibly impaired driver found him before he could find one."Deputies do not believe the 59-year-old suspect was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. They say his airbag did deploy.No alcohol containers were found in the man's Toyota Solara, but a toxicology test will be conducted at the hospital, deputies said.Investigators say the deputy involved in the crash is 31 years old and has been on the force for 10 years.