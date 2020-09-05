1 dead in Grand Parkway crash involving wrong-way driver on Grand Parkway near Spring

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- One person died Saturday in a crash involving a wrong-way driver on Grand Parkway.It happened near Rayford in south Montgomery County near Spring.The crash involved at least three vehicles and forced the closure of the highway.The driver of a FedEx tandem truck tried to avoid the wrong-way driver and was also involved in the crash, authorities said.Texas DPS troopers, Montgomery County Sheriff's deputies, and Montgomery County Pct. 3 deputy constables were investigating the crash.