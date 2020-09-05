SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- One person died Saturday in a crash involving a wrong-way driver on Grand Parkway.
It happened near Rayford in south Montgomery County near Spring.
The crash involved at least three vehicles and forced the closure of the highway.
The driver of a FedEx tandem truck tried to avoid the wrong-way driver and was also involved in the crash, authorities said.
Texas DPS troopers, Montgomery County Sheriff's deputies, and Montgomery County Pct. 3 deputy constables were investigating the crash.
1 dead in Grand Parkway crash involving wrong-way driver on Grand Parkway near Spring
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News