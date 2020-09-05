1 dead in Grand Parkway crash involving wrong-way driver on Grand Parkway near Spring

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- One person died Saturday in a crash involving a wrong-way driver on Grand Parkway.

It happened near Rayford in south Montgomery County near Spring.

The crash involved at least three vehicles and forced the closure of the highway.

The driver of a FedEx tandem truck tried to avoid the wrong-way driver and was also involved in the crash, authorities said.

Texas DPS troopers, Montgomery County Sheriff's deputies, and Montgomery County Pct. 3 deputy constables were investigating the crash.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
springfatal crashwrong waytraffic accidentperson killedcrash
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cooler start to Saturday with another chance of storms
Firefighter attacked while responding to gas station incident
Rockets stun LeBron James and the Lakers in Game 1
2-year-old and grandmother missing from E. Harris County
Evicted dad from viral video near tears, but for a different reason
Plane that crashed, killing 3, was bought just a week before
Renter with disability able to avoid Labor Day eviction
Show More
Beloved Katy ISD nurse dies after COVID-19 battle
Maliyah Bass buried after girl's body found in Brays Bayou
Woman receives 2nd dose in final trial for COVID-19 vaccine
Houston man constructs his own high-water rescue vehicle
Jacob Blake appears in court remotely, pleads not guilty
More TOP STORIES News