Suspected drunk driver going wrong way on I-45 kills innocent driver

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are investigating a deadly crash on I-45 north at I-10.Police say the driver of a white pickup truck was going the wrong way and slammed into a mustang around 2 a.m. on Monday. The driver of the Mustang was killed. A woman in the Mustang was taken to a hospital.The driver of the pickup was also taken to a hospital. Police say the truck driver showed signs of intoxication.This was a particularly deadly weekend on the Houston roads. Houston police warned that racing, rodeo, St. Paddy's Day and spring break could make for perfect storm. The accidents below all happened since Thursday.