Suspected drunk driver going wrong way on I-45 kills innocent driver

Police say the driver of a white pickup truck was going the wrong way and slammed into a mustang around 2 a.m. on Monday. The driver of the Mustang was killed. A woman in the Mustang was taken to a hospital.
The driver of the pickup was also taken to a hospital. Police say the truck driver showed signs of intoxication.
This was a particularly deadly weekend on the Houston roads. Houston police warned that racing, rodeo, St. Paddy's Day and spring break could make for perfect storm.
The accidents below all happened since Thursday.
Fatal car crash leaves two dead in north Harris County
19-year-old struck during alleged street race in NW Harris County
2 victims and 1 suspect dead after wrong way driver crashes on Highway 249
Mercedes plunges 20 feet off Post Oak, killing 2 teens
Motorcycle collides with SUV killing 1 person in Houston's East End
2 dead after wrong-way driver crashes on HWY 225