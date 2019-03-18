Suspected drunk driver going wrong way on I-45 kills innocent driver

Police suspect the driver of a pickup truck was intoxicated when he drove the wrong way on I-45, killing an innocent driver.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are investigating a deadly crash on I-45 north at I-10.

Police say the driver of a white pickup truck was going the wrong way and slammed into a mustang around 2 a.m. on Monday. The driver of the Mustang was killed. A woman in the Mustang was taken to a hospital.

The driver of the pickup was also taken to a hospital. Police say the truck driver showed signs of intoxication.

This was a particularly deadly weekend on the Houston roads. Houston police warned that racing, rodeo, St. Paddy's Day and spring break could make for perfect storm.

The accidents below all happened since Thursday.

Fatal car crash leaves two dead in north Harris County
EMBED More News Videos

Authorities are investigating a fatal car crash in north Harris County.



19-year-old struck during alleged street race in NW Harris County

EMBED More News Videos

Over the course of four days, there have been at least 16 deadly vehicle accidents.


2 victims and 1 suspect dead after wrong way driver crashes on Highway 249

EMBED More News Videos

Authorities are investigating a triple fatality on Highway 249 at Hollister Road with wrong way driver.



Mercedes plunges 20 feet off Post Oak, killing 2 teens

EMBED More News Videos

Police say the 17-year-old driver was seen speeding down the eastbound feeder road of I-10 and ran a red light at the Silber Rd. intersection



Motorcycle collides with SUV killing 1 person in Houston's East End
EMBED More News Videos

Police say the motorcycle collided with an SUV and the rider died at the scene.



2 dead after wrong-way driver crashes on HWY 225
EMBED More News Videos

Double fatal accident in Pasadena on Highway 225 at Bearle Street

