Truck driver going wrong way slams head-on into SUV on Allen Parkway

Press play to watch the aftermath of what a witness said a violent wrong-way crash.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A violent wrong-way crash on Allen Parkway sent three people to the hospital Monday night.

According to witnesses, the driver of a black truck was going the wrong way without any lights on at 1999 Allen Parkway inbound, when the person ran the red light at Taft Street and slammed head-on into a white SUV.

The impact pushed the SUV about 30 yards.

Police say two people were in the truck, and one person was in the SUV.

All three people were taken to the hospital.

Their conditions were not immediately known.