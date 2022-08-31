HCSO deputy involved in head-on crash with wrong-way driver in NW Harris County

Investigators said the woman missed her turn into a gas station and started driving the wrong way. They do not believe she was intoxicated.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A deputy avoided injury in a wrong-way crash in northwest Harris County.

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on Hollister Road and SH-249.

Investigators said the Harris County sheriff's deputy was leaving a gas station when a woman in another car missed the turn into the business.

That's when the woman started traveling the wrong-way on Hollister, colliding head-on with the deputy, officials said.

Deputies said the woman showed no signs of intoxication and is cooperating with investigators.

Neither the woman nor the deputy were injured in the crash.