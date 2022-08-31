WATCH LIVE

HoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

HCSO deputy involved in head-on crash with wrong-way driver in NW Harris County

KTRK logo
5 minutes ago
EMBED <>More Videos

Investigators said the woman missed her turn into a gas station and started driving the wrong way. They do not believe she was intoxicated.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A deputy avoided injury in a wrong-way crash in northwest Harris County.

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on Hollister Road and SH-249.

Investigators said the Harris County sheriff's deputy was leaving a gas station when a woman in another car missed the turn into the business.

That's when the woman started traveling the wrong-way on Hollister, colliding head-on with the deputy, officials said.

Deputies said the woman showed no signs of intoxication and is cooperating with investigators.

Neither the woman nor the deputy were injured in the crash.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.