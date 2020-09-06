DAYTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Wright family, who lives in Dayton, is known as the "Christmas people" around town because the family's home turns into a winter wonderland with more than a thousand twinkling lights every holiday season.
That same family is now struggling after an early morning fire gutted the family's home last Wednesday.
Patty Wright told ABC13 she was in the living room when she was awakened by the fire alarm. She ran out along with her dog and her son.
Authorities said the fire started in a bedroom. Many of the family's possessions were destroyed either by the flames or the smoke, including the trophy the family received after winning ABC's "The Great Christmas Light Fight" in 2017.
A GoFundMe page is set up for the family and had raised nearly $4,000 by Sunday morning.
Wright family home, known for huge holiday lights, burns down
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News