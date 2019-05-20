Wrecker driver follows car suspected in deadly hit-and-run crash in N. Houston

Man hit, killed while crossing the road in NW Hou @ W Mount Houston. Driver didn’t stop to help. But a wrecker driver followed the person... #abc13 https://t.co/Orv3WGbODv pic.twitter.com/vkhzNswHhX — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) May 20, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A wrecker may have helped lead police to the driver who hit and killed a man as he crossed the road, then took off in north Houston.Police say that around 10:30 p.m. Sunday the driver hit and killed the victim on the North Freeway near W. Mt. Houston and sped off.Paramedics arrived and rushed the man to the hospital, where he died.A wrecker driver followed the suspected hit-and-run driver to a home off Imperial Valley, about three miles away from the initial crash scene.It's not clear if the wrecker witnessed the initial incident or just the aftermath.Investigators are at the home trying to determine who the driver was. They did find a vehicle with a cracked windshield and believe that was the same car that killed the pedestrian.The district attorney will decide if charges should be filed.The victim is an older man. Police have not released his identity.