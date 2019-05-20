Wrecker driver follows car suspected in deadly hit-and-run crash in N. Houston

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A wrecker may have helped lead police to the driver who hit and killed a man as he crossed the road, then took off in north Houston.

Police say that around 10:30 p.m. Sunday the driver hit and killed the victim on the North Freeway near W. Mt. Houston and sped off.

Paramedics arrived and rushed the man to the hospital, where he died.

A wrecker driver followed the suspected hit-and-run driver to a home off Imperial Valley, about three miles away from the initial crash scene.

It's not clear if the wrecker witnessed the initial incident or just the aftermath.

Investigators are at the home trying to determine who the driver was. They did find a vehicle with a cracked windshield and believe that was the same car that killed the pedestrian.

The district attorney will decide if charges should be filed.

The victim is an older man. Police have not released his identity.




Follow Courtney Fischer on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhit and runpedestrian killedcrash
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News