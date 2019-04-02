Wrecker driver finds woman dead in back seat of parked car in northeast Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in the back of a car in northeast Houston.Authorities say a wrecker driver in the area noticed the car parked in some brush along Falls Street around 9:30 p.m. Monday.Thinking the vehicle was stolen, the wrecker driver went to check it out and discovered the woman's body in the back seat.It's not clear how exactly she died, but investigators believe her death is suspicious.