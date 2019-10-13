Wrap it up: new police device designed to be pain-free deterrent

EDENTON, North Carolina -- Police in one city have a new tool to be able to bring dangerous suspects under control.
It's called the BolaWrap.
When fired by an officer at a suspect, a Kevlar tether with hooks shoots-out, wrapping around the target.
The device's creator and police say if used correctly, it can de-escalate a dangerous situation, perhaps better than a Taser or gun.
Henry King is the police chief in Edenton, a small town in the northeastern corner of North Carolina.
"This gives us an extra tool to be able to take someone into custody without using a high level of force," King said.
King says once his officers go through training, they'll have the device to use on the street if necessary.
