Would-be robbery victim shoots and kills suspect in north Harris County

Deputies say a robbery suspect drove himself to the hospital, where he died. (KTRK)

Deputies say a robbery suspect is dead after he showed up to a hospital in north Harris County.

Authorities tell Eyewitness News this all began as a gunfight between the robber and a resident in the parking lot of an apartment complex at 16700 Kuykendahl Rd. around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Investigators say the victim told them that the suspect shot at him first, so he pulled out his gun and fired back.

That's when the suspect was injured. Officials say he drove himself to Kindred Hospital.

He was then transferred to Houston Northwest Hospital due to the severity of his injury. We're told that's where he died.

His name has not been released.

At this time, no charges have been filed against the victim.

