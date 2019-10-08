Would-be purse thief points gun at 13-year-old girl: mom

By
HOUSTON, TEXAS (KTRK) -- Police want your help finding a suspect who broke a car window and pointed a gun at a 13-year-old girl.

"Pointing the gun at a 13-year-old girl is really reprehensible," said the teen's mother, who we're not identifying and calling Elizabeth.

Elizabeth and her 11-year-old daughter ran inside the Walgreens at Eldridge and Briar Forest for no more than seven minutes. Her 13-year-old daughter was in the backseat of the SUV with the doors locked when the suspect's car pulled up.

"He tried to open the front door with the handle because I had unfortunately left my purse on the front seat," Elizabeth said.

The door was locked.

"When that didn't work he apparently reached into the backseat of his car, pulled out a handgun, broke out the back window with the butt of his gun," said Elizabeth. "When he saw my daughter, he was startled and then pointed the gun at her."

The 13-year-old started screaming.

"He was close enough that she could smell him," Elizabeth said.

The teen called 911 and the man ran off.

Almost two months later, what happened that day haunts their family and they want justice.

The teen was able to describe him to a sketch artist.

He's described as a Hispanic male with a medium strong build and a pot belly. He's believed to be 45 to 55 years old. He stands about 5'10" and weighs around 200 lbs. The suspect has a mustache and graying black hair. He's described as having a pockmarked face with brown eyes. The 13-year-old says he has a Hispanic accent.

Police say he was armed with a black semi-automatic pistol.



According to police, the suspect got into the driver's seat of an older gold-colored Honda Accord that was parked next to the victim's SUV. A woman was in the driver's seat of that car and crawled over to the passenger's seat. The suspect then got in and drove off.

The woman is described as being white or Hispanic with black hair that was in a bun and green eyes. The 13-year-old says she was heavy set weighing more than 200 lbs.

If you know anything call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS. You could receive up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Follow Marla Carter on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstontheftgun violencecrime stoppers
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wife killed by SUV while walking to bus stop with husband
Firefighters' final checks short thousands amid Prop B dispute
Hempstead mayor accused of not paying $20K in utility bills
Masked men shoot and kill store clerk in Valero robbery: Police
Family mourns clerk shot to death at Valero store
Female clerk punched in the face in struggle for cash drawer
Jack in the Box drive-thru worker stops line to chat
Show More
Bows and ribbons pop up overnight at Highland Village
Elderly couple attacked by 2 men inside their own home
Our first fall cool front has moved through
Astros to start Verlander on short rest in Game 4 after loss
Man smashes car windows with tire iron in liquor store attack
More TOP STORIES News