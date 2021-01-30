WWII veteran gets surprise car parade for 95th birthday in SE Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Several people are gathering to celebrate a World War II veteran's birthday with a car parade Saturday afternoon in southeast Houston.Pablo Ramirez turned 95 years old on Jan. 26, but his family was unable to gather other family members and friends for a car parade during the week. They're now celebrating a few days later."My family and I would love to shine some light on his special day," said his granddaughter Stephanie.She said they were also hoping to have the Houston Fire and Police Departments join them in celebration.In the video player above, you can watch a snippet of the parade.