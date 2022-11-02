Astros and Phillies fans are passionate, but sports historian explains why one side is more rabid

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Supporters of the teams in the World Series are both passionate, but a sports historian explains why one set of fans is more rabid.

Philly is known as the city of Brotherly Love, but when it comes to sports, the affection is on another level.

"This is a working-class town," Jamie Pagliei, also known as "The Philly Sports Guy," said. "We want our players to do everything the right way. It's just awesome. That's what Philadelphia is all about."

Houston is just as passionate, and Astros fans know how to make noise and represent their home city.

"We are everything Houston," Daniel Flores, also known as "Two Can Dan," explained. "We're H-Town. We got our pride. We got our love for our team. We've been through thick and thin. We've been on the bottom. We've been on the top. We just keep sticking with it, man."

Both fan bases are loyal, but University of Houston's Demetrius Pearson, who studies sports history, said there's a difference.

"One thing about the Houston fan base is they're from all over the place," Pearson explained. "(Whereas) the Philly fans, much like the New York fans, have been in their area for much or all of their lives."

Pearson said the generational love for the Phillies can lead to a chaotic championship celebration - as some of the fans are known to climb light poles.

"They are rabid fans," Pearson said. "As people have said over the years when they're not successful, they'll even boo Santa Claus."

Phillies fans may be more rabid now, but as the Astros continue to play at the championship level, it may not take long for there to be much of a difference.

"We're learning from the best," Flores explained. "So, maybe one day we'll do the same."

We're not encouraging Houston fans to start climbing poles. Not only is it dangerous, but it's also illegal. After the Phillies clinched a spot in the World Series, one fan was able to bypass the grease and climb a pole. He didn't get hurt, but he did get in trouble. ABC13's sister station in Philly, WPVI, reported he faces criminal mischief, riot and other offenses.

