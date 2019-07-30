2 workers overcome by fumes die in truck's barrel at high school in SW Houston

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The bodies of two men have been recovered from a mobile seeding truck at a high school in southwest Houston.

The men died when they were overcome by fumes and fell into the barrel of the truck.

This happened around 9:30 a.m. Monday at Wisdom High School, formerly known as Robert E. Lee High School, on Beverly Hill near Skyline Drive.

Three workers were treating the grass near the track behind the school. When one of the men looked up, he saw his colleague open the hatch of the truck and fall in after being overcome by the fumes.

A second worker went to check on him, but he was also overcome by fumes and fell into the truck.

Realizing he couldn't check on them, the third worker called 911. He is okay.

EMBED More News Videos

The bodies of the two men were found inside a work truck tank



The Houston Fire Department is monitoring for toxic fumes. According to initial reports, the chemical they inhaled was described as hydrogen sulfide. The HazMat team has been called out but cannot remove the bodies until they know it is safe.

It's not clear if the men were using masks.

OSHA has also been called to the scene to investigate.



Follow Brhe Berry on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houston
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3-year-old and 8-year-old flown by Life Flight after I-10 crash
Man finds human skull, crucifix, machete in woods in Clear Lake
Sheriff's deputy turned TV actor charged in wife's murder
Check Houston traffic map for current road conditions
Houston Zoo offering discount with 'Lion King' ticket
Only 10 Harvey victims get repairs in Houston funding program
Capital One data breach affects 100 million customers
Show More
Celebrate National Cheesecake Day with these deals
Man finds frozen baby in box in late mother's freezer
THE 60: Teacher finds 2.12-carat diamond in Arkansas state park
Men's haircuts to keep you cool and stylish this summer
Woman found dead in west Houston parking lot
More TOP STORIES News