2 workers overcome by fumes die in truck's barrel at high school in SW Houston

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5427543" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The bodies of the two men were found inside a work truck tank

HFD is responding to an incident involving a mobile seeding tank. Two male victims are reported deceased. HFD Hazmat is monitoring for fumes. @FireChiefofHFD pic.twitter.com/w5kiO41Kxb — Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) July 29, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The bodies of two men have been recovered from a mobile seeding truck at a high school in southwest Houston.The men died when they were overcome by fumes and fell into the barrel of the truck.This happened around 9:30 a.m. Monday at Wisdom High School, formerly known as Robert E. Lee High School, on Beverly Hill near Skyline Drive.Three workers were treating the grass near the track behind the school. When one of the men looked up, he saw his colleague open the hatch of the truck and fall in after being overcome by the fumes.A second worker went to check on him, but he was also overcome by fumes and fell into the truck.Realizing he couldn't check on them, the third worker called 911. He is okay.The Houston Fire Department is monitoring for toxic fumes. According to initial reports, the chemical they inhaled was described as hydrogen sulfide. The HazMat team has been called out but cannot remove the bodies until they know it is safe.It's not clear if the men were using masks.OSHA has also been called to the scene to investigate.