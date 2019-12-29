Workers dead after being overcome by fumes at chemical plant

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- Two workers have died while cleaning a chemical tank in Pasadena, Harris County Sheriff deputies say.

Deputies responded to reports of a work incident at a chemical transportation plant on Underwood Road near West Fairmont Parkway around 1:30 a.m.

Deputies say both workers went into the back of an 18-wheeler tank and never came out.

Investigators believe the workers may have been overcome by some kind of fumes. An investigation is underway.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pasadenaworker deathchemicals
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'A sense of relief': Victim's friends react to suspect's death
New details revealed in Christmas Eve killing of Carolee Taylor
Christmas Eve murder suspect killed by deputies in Hermann Park
Services scheduled for next week for Carolee Taylor
Here's when to expect the cold front, storms Sunday morning
$50,000 reward offered in shooting of mail carrier
Battleship Texas' new home may be announced early 2020
Show More
5 dead in Louisiana plane crash, including TV sports reporter
J.J. Watt sends 12-year-old fan to playoffs after heartwarming video
9 shot in drive-by shooting while filming music video: Sheriff
State trooper severely injured in crash caught on camera
1 killed, 1 injured after deadly stabbing in SW Houston
More TOP STORIES News