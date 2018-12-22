Fairfield Inn employee shot during robbery at Texas City hotel

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities are trying to find the suspect responsible for shooting a hotel employee in Texas City.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Fairfield Inn Hotel located at 10700 Emmett F Lowery around 6:45 a.m.

Upon arrival, authorities found a 37-year-old employee shot. The woman was transported to the hospital by life flight. Her condition is unknown.

Police described the suspect as a black male, 5'8" to 5'10", who had his face covered during the incident.

The suspect fled the scene in a white pickup truck. If you have any information about the shooting, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 409-945-8477.
