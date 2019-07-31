Worker killed when driver plows into SH-146 construction site

BREAKING: The Harris Co DA’s Vehicular Crimes Division is charging the driver of this SUV, after he allegedly drove through a construction zone, killing a 50 yo worker in front of his son, who was also working. It happened on SH-146. https://t.co/FxT1nKayzF @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/7fYAwXNaLS — Marla Carter (@MarlaABC13) July 31, 2019

SHOREACRES, Texas (KTRK) -- A construction worker is dead after deputy constables say a man driving under the influence crashed into a work site in east Harris County.Deputy constables are investigating at SH-146 South at Port Road.We're told a man in his late 20s plowed into the construction zone just after 11 a.m. Wednesday, killing a worker.The Harris County District Attorney's Office said the driver will be charged.We do not know the names of the driver or his victim.