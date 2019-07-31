Worker killed when driver plows into SH-146 construction site

SHOREACRES, Texas (KTRK) -- A construction worker is dead after deputy constables say a man driving under the influence crashed into a work site in east Harris County.

Deputy constables are investigating at SH-146 South at Port Road.



We're told a man in his late 20s plowed into the construction zone just after 11 a.m. Wednesday, killing a worker.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office said the driver will be charged.

We do not know the names of the driver or his victim.
