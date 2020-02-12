Worker dies when trench collapses in Rosenberg

By Raven Ambers
ROSENBERG, Texas (KTRK) -- One worker who became trapped when a trench collapsed in Rosenberg died in the industrial accident, police said Wednesday.

The trench collapse happened just before 12:30 p.m. along FM 2218 near Bryan Road.

According to police, three workers were working on a contracted utility project when the accident happened.

When first responders arrived at the scene, one of the workers was pronounced dead.

Officials added that FM 2218 is shut down between Bryan and Danzinger roads for several hours.

Police did not say what caused the collapse.



Follow Raven Ambers on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
rosenbergtrench collapseaccidenttraffic
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man accused of stalking and tying up rape victims in custody
SPONSORED: These cardiologists are the top in Houston
Baytown police officer seen punching suspect in viral video
XFL championship game coming to Houston, source says
What this NASA astronaut came home to after historic mission
Valentine's Day 2020: Is love in the air for Houston weather?
Wild hog attacks man and his 2 dogs in Montgomery County
Show More
2-year-old stares in awe at Target ad featuring boy like him
Disney van visits ABC13 to promote new movie 'Onward'
Counselors to be on hand after Sugar Land family found dead
Cold front moves through Houston bringing rain in afternoon
Violent criminals skirting GPS monitoring system
More TOP STORIES News