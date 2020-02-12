Worker dies when trench collapses in Rosenberg

This is where a trench collapsed in Rosenberg near FM 2218 and Bryan Road this afternoon. Scene is still very active. This portion of the road is expected to be closed for several hours. https://t.co/VSoum51dER pic.twitter.com/5K59GogTVL — Raven Ambers (@ravenabc13) February 12, 2020

ROSENBERG, Texas (KTRK) -- One worker who became trapped when a trench collapsed in Rosenberg died in the industrial accident, police said Wednesday.The trench collapse happened just before 12:30 p.m. along FM 2218 near Bryan Road.According to police, three workers were working on a contracted utility project when the accident happened.When first responders arrived at the scene, one of the workers was pronounced dead.Officials added that FM 2218 is shut down between Bryan and Danzinger roads for several hours.Police did not say what caused the collapse.