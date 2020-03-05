Worker dies after getting trapped in concrete hopper near Rosenberg

ROSENBERG, Texas (KTRK) -- A construction company employee died after he became trapped in a piece of equipment early Thursday morning near Rosenberg, authorities said.

It happened around 1 a.m. along Highway 59 near Daily Road, where officials responded to a call about a person trapped in a concrete hopper.

The employee had climbed onto a concrete pulverizer to fix a belt that had slipped off when he fell into the hopper, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office.

The person who called said the worker was unconscious and it was unclear if he was breathing or had a pulse at the time.

First responders had difficulty reaching the trapped man, but were finally able to reach him. He died at the scene.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
rosenbergman killed
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. officials to give update on response to COVID-19 threat
Body found in backseat of burning car in north Houston
'Presumptive case' of COVID-19 found in Fort Bend Co.
Sunny and mild Thursday
What school districts are doing about COVID-19
Elizabeth Warren drops out of race for president
Get last-minute deals from Houston to beach destinations
Show More
Wrong-way driver crashes into 2 vehicles on Hwy 59, then leaves
Rapper 50 Cent hosting meet and greet at Tomball Spec's store
Neighbors rescue person trapped inside burning home
You can weigh in on Houston-area road projects today
Houston health lab now conducting COVID-19 testing
More TOP STORIES News