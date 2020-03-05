Worker dies after getting trapped in concrete hopper near Rosenberg

ROSENBERG, Texas (KTRK) -- A construction company employee died after he became trapped in a piece of equipment early Thursday morning near Rosenberg, authorities said.It happened around 1 a.m. along Highway 59 near Daily Road, where officials responded to a call about a person trapped in a concrete hopper.The employee had climbed onto a concrete pulverizer to fix a belt that had slipped off when he fell into the hopper, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office.The person who called said the worker was unconscious and it was unclear if he was breathing or had a pulse at the time.First responders had difficulty reaching the trapped man, but were finally able to reach him. He died at the scene.