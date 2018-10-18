CAUGHT ON CAMERA

Smithfield Foods worker accused of peeing on production line at world's largest pork processing plant

EMBED </>More Videos

A worker at the world's largest meat processing plant is accused of urinating while working on a production line.

SMITHFIELD, Va. --
Over the weekend, production at the world's largest pork processing plant came to a grinding halt.

A worker at the Smithfield Foods plant in Smithfield, Virginia is accused of urinating while working on a production line. WAVY reports the alleged incident was captured on camera.

WAVY was given video from the production line inside Smithfield Foods. You can see the employee there in front takes off his gloves, and what he does next is shocking. He actually relieves himself under the production line.

He then puts the gloves back on and continues to work.

Smithfield Food officials confirm that the employee was urinating on the line. They said there was a swift internal investigation and production was immediately stopped.

More than 50,000 pounds of product had to be thrown away.

WAVY investigated the average size of hogs it slaughters. Fifty-thousand pounds would equal roughly 350 hogs, which could have cost the company $190,000.

Officials said the processing line was fully cleaned and all the equipment was sterilized multiple times before operations resumed.

The employee accused of peeing has been suspended while the company investigates.

The USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service is also looking into what happened.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
food safetyfoodcaught on camerau.s. & worldVirginia
CAUGHT ON CAMERA
DAD FOUND: ABC13 finds family of boy left on stranger's porch
Man caught on camera jumping into zoo's tiger pen
Kids' epic freakout captured at 'haunted' car wash in Spring
Man uses CPR to save squirrel hit by car
More caught on camera
Top Stories
DAD FOUND: ABC13 finds family of boy left on stranger's porch
President Trump moves Houston rally to Toyota Center
'GROUNDED:' Teen who stole mom's BMW gets harsh punishment
'Nothing against him' Jose Altuve doesn't blame fan for call
Fan at center of controversial call: 'They should've stepped up'
Astros on brink of elimination after tough Game 4 loss
'NOT HIS FAULT' Family concerned for Astros fan's safety
5 infamous fan interference cases in MLB history
Show More
BBQ restaurant offers Astros fan free food as aftermath grows
Mookie Betts on interference call: 'I felt like somebody was pushing my glove'
AJ Hinch on interference call: 'Jose pays the biggest price'
Astros fans start petition after controversial ruling
ASTROS PLAYERS REACT: 'Gotta get the call right'
More News