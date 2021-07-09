LGBTQ+ Pride

The Woodlands Pride announces festival date

Woodlands, Texas -- The Woodlands Pride has announced its plans to hold an in-person festival on October 30 at Town Green Park, located at 2099 Lake Robbins Drive, The Woodlands.

According to a news release, the nonprofit chose not to hold its annual festival in 2020 due to coronavirus concerns and to give space to other organizations such as Black Lives Matter.

"We never want to add to the noise but instead be intentional with our platform; we want to spread love and joy," The Woodlands Pride CEO Jason Rocha said in the news release. "This year's festival will be about coming together as a community and celebrating the fact that we all made it through one of the strangest times in our history. We look forward to working with our community sponsors, exhibitors and welcoming all of our guests."

More information regarding the festival will be released closer to the festival's date. Those interested in being a sponsor or local entertainers that want to be involved this year are encouraged to email media@thewoodlandstxpride.org.

This story comes from our ABC13 partners at Community Impact Newspapers.
community & eventsthe woodlandssummer funlgbtq+ pridelgbtqfestivalpride parade
