Plane crashes into Montgomery County neighborhood, killing 2

WOODBRANCH, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people died Sunday when their airplane crashed in a wooded neighborhood, authorities said.

It happened in the area of Linnwood Street in Woodbranch, near US 59 around 8:40 a.m.

Residents in the area reported hearing the plane go down and Texas DPS troopers responded to the scene.

"My house shook," one resident said. "I thought something hit the house, so I ran out the front door. I looked around and the neighbors were all running outside."

The single-engine aircraft was a Grumman AA-5A Cheetah, which has four seats and was registered to a licensed pilot in Porter, according to FAA records.

Investigators with the FAA are taking the lead on the investigation into what led to the crash. The NTSB is also investigating.

There was no word on the identities of the two people on board.





This is a developing story.
