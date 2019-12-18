Women pepper spray employee during robbery in northeast Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two violent cell phone store robberies were caught on camera, and the search is on for the suspects.

The store owner says two women came into the Boost Mobile store on Aldine Mail Route Road on Sunday.

Surveillance video shows the women attack an employee with pepper spray before stealing phones and leaving.

The owner says the robbery cost the store thousands of dollars. He says the worker who was pepper sprayed is recovering at home.

That robbery came shortly after another robbery at a different Boost Mobile store just days earlier.

In that case, the suspects were armed with guns and stole the employees' phones and watches.

If you recognize the suspects in the video above, call Houston police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonrobberysurveillancecaught on camera
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman sentenced to prison after Facebook Live shooting
Fight to rid lawn of empty pipe ends after Turning To Ted
Mechanic killed after driver slams into car he was working on
A light freeze and frost expected in Houston tonight
Teen suspect in mercury heist said he had 'chemistry set': Friend
Texans' Watson, Hopkins and Tunsil selected to 2020 Pro Bowl
Judge sides with homeowners in lawsuit against U.S. Army Corps
Show More
Funeral plans set for fallen Nassau Bay Sgt. Kaila Sullivan
2 injured after Amtrak train crashes into cement truck
HCC simulation lab designed to feel like real hospital
Suspect robs caricature artist in Riverside, leaves sketch behind
Drivers call out Mayor Turner over un-fixed potholes
More TOP STORIES News