Women pepper spray employee during robbery in northeast Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two violent cell phone store robberies were caught on camera, and the search is on for the suspects.The store owner says two women came into the Boost Mobile store on Aldine Mail Route Road on Sunday.Surveillance video shows the women attack an employee with pepper spray before stealing phones and leaving.The owner says the robbery cost the store thousands of dollars. He says the worker who was pepper sprayed is recovering at home.That robbery came shortly after another robbery at a different Boost Mobile store just days earlier.In that case, the suspects were armed with guns and stole the employees' phones and watches.If you recognize the suspects in the video above, call Houston police.