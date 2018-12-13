Women caught on camera in restaurant rampage turn themselves in

Two women who were caught on camera trashing a restaurant in San Francisco during SantaCon have turned themselves into police.

SAN FRANCISCO, California --
The rampage at Shalimar restaurant was all caught on camera.

The restaurant was still without a front door after the woman smashed the glass with a chair.

The woman with her was seen throwing a sugar jar at an employee. Police say she also punched a worker.

Police say one of the women told the employee that she had paid for food but never received it. But, the employee denied that she had paid for food, and told police she refused her service because she was too intoxicated.

Police say the woman became angry and began knocking over items in the restaurant.

Natalie Alcantar, 21, was booked for felony vandalism while Hannah Baughman, 21, was booked for felony vandalism and battery.

The restaurant had to close down for the rest of the night. That was the day SantaCon was going on in the city. Police do not know if these women participated in that event.
