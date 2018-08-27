MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin --Two women face charges following a bizarre chase in which they accused deputies of being witches.
Dashcam footage shows the incident that began as a traffic stop. Later, a second vehicle joins in and both drivers lead deputies on a chase.
At one point in the chase, a deputy attempted to place stop sticks but was nearly struck by one of the drivers.
Deputies eventually managed to pull over the driver of an SUV but she demanded they show their identification cards before approaching her vehicle.
According to WISN, what made this incident different than other cases, were the things the women said to the authorities.
One of the women can be heard asking, "are you guys Illuminati or mason?"
As deputies get handcuffs on the woman she says "you're not really cops" followed by "you're witches and warlocks."
Deputies later found the driver of the second vehicle involved in the chase and also arrested her.
Both women are expected in court Sept. 4.