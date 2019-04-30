Woman with 16-year-old runaway has teeth knocked out during violent carjacking in SE Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 29-year-old woman was severely beaten and robbed during a violent carjacking in southeast Houston early Tuesday morning, police say.It happened around 1 a.m. on Axilda Street near El Buey Way.Police told ABC13 the woman was in her vehicle with a 16-year-old girl when they pulled up to a house.Officials say four people inside the home asked the woman to give up her purse, knowing that she had a lot of money.When she refused, she was smacked in the face with a gun so hard, she lost some teeth, and her jaw may be broken. The attackers then stole her car.She was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.The 16-year-old, who is believed to be a runaway, was not hurt. Police are working to figure out the relationship between the woman and the teen.Two brothers were arrested and two other teenage girls were detained. The teens have since been released.Officers also recovered the victim's vehicle.Exactly one week ago, police were at the same house investigating a shooting. In that incident, a 1-year-old boy was sleeping when someone fired several shots into the house, grazing his leg with a bullet.The child was taken to the hospital.A neighbor said she heard both the shooting and the carjacking."When I heard all the noise last night, it was not a surprise to me because all the time there's something there, so no idea," said neighbor Maria Balli.Police searched the house for an hour or so, but say the suspects' statements have been inconsistent.