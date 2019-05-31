Woman's jump from Kemah bridge was on her bucket list: Police

Police received reports of the woman jumping from the span just before 8 p.m. Thursday.
It was not known from which part of the under-construction bridge she jumped. However, at its peak, the bridge is as high as 73 feet above the water, according to one sailing forum.
Chief Chris Reed of Kemah police said the U.S. Coast Guard pulled the woman, who was in a bathing suit, and took her to an ambulance waiting near the Kemah Boardwalk Marina. Reed added the woman told first responders that it was "on her bucket list to jump off the Kemah bridge."
The woman was conscious and breathing when she was taken to the hospital. Her condition was not immediately known.
Police did not release the woman's identity, but said she resides in San Leon.
Police added she appeared to be intoxicated. The woman is expected to be charged once she's out of the hospital. It's not known whether she'll be charged with the cost of the rescue.
