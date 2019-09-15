Woman's ex-boyfriend detained following bomb threat at apartment complex in NW Harris Co.: Deputies

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- An apartment complex in northwest Harris County is on edge following a bomb scare.Harris County deputies say they responded to the call of a home invasion at the 12000 block of Crossroads Park around 1 a.m. Sunday.Upon arrival, authorities learned that the woman's ex-boyfriend arrived at her apartment and allegedly threw an accelerant on her front door, then exchanged gunfire with her new boyfriend through the patio door.A bomb squad was also called to the scene following reports that the woman's ex-boyfriend planted some sort of explosive device in her vehicle, but no explosives were found.According to Captain John Shannon with the Harris County Sheriff's Office, all parties involved in the incident have been detained.