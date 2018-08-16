Woman's ex accused of fatally stabbing her boyfriend at home in Fort Bend County

A man has been arrested after authorities say he fatally stabbed his ex's new boyfriend inside her home in Fort Bend County.

The suspect is the father of one of the woman's children.

Around 5 a.m. Thursday, authorities were called to the woman's home in the 3700 block of Daintree Park Court, off Tamarron Parkway.

According to officials, she had her boyfriend over at the house. The suspect got into a fight with the boyfriend and stabbed him. He died at the scene.

The suspect left the neighborhood and made it a few miles before he was stopped on FM 1463.

Authorities say there is no threat to the public.

