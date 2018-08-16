Homicide Investigation: 3700 Daintree Park Ct, Katy in Tammarron. Occurred approx 5a. Suspect was stopped on FM 1463. There is no danger to kids who will be going to school soon. @chad_norvell POC for media. pic.twitter.com/NBq72BV6EL — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) August 16, 2018

A man has been arrested after authorities say he fatally stabbed his ex's new boyfriend inside her home in Fort Bend County.The suspect is the father of one of the woman's children.Around 5 a.m. Thursday, authorities were called to the woman's home in the 3700 block of Daintree Park Court, off Tamarron Parkway.According to officials, she had her boyfriend over at the house. The suspect got into a fight with the boyfriend and stabbed him. He died at the scene.The suspect left the neighborhood and made it a few miles before he was stopped on FM 1463.Authorities say there is no threat to the public.