Woman's boyfriend wanted for questioning after her body is found inside north Houston apartment

A family discovered their loved one dead and covered with bruises inside her apartment.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police say a woman's boyfriend is wanted for questioning in her death.

Marcus D. Lockett, 33, has not been charged in the incident.


Investigators say the family of 32-year-old Latara Shantrell Sanders found her dead and covered in bruises inside her north Houston apartment overnight on 5627 Yale Street near Tidwell.

Her family hadn't spoken to her in a few days, so they went to check on her.

They discovered her body in the living room.

Investigators are working to determine if the bruising was related to her death or if there was any foul play.

There were no signs of forced entry.

According to police, she lived with Lockett. He was not at the scene.

At this time, no one is custody.

