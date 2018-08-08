Have you seen Marcus Lockett, age 33? He is not charged, but is wanted for questioning in the death of his girlfriend overnight. If you see him call HPD Homicide at 713-308-3600 or @CrimeStopHOU at 713-222-TIPS. #hounews pic.twitter.com/gqbbkNPuRM — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 8, 2018

HPD at scene of apartment where a woman’s body was discovered by relatives. She had bruising on her body but it’s unclear how she died. Investigators just walked out with bags of evidence. @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/NlCjU17yNG — Mayra Moreno ABC13 (@MayraABC13) August 8, 2018

Police say a woman's boyfriend is wanted for questioning in her death.Marcus D. Lockett, 33, has not been charged in the incident.Investigators say the family of 32-year-old Latara Shantrell Sanders found her dead and covered in bruises inside her north Houston apartment overnight on 5627 Yale Street near Tidwell.Her family hadn't spoken to her in a few days, so they went to check on her.They discovered her body in the living room.Investigators are working to determine if the bruising was related to her death or if there was any foul play.There were no signs of forced entry.According to police, she lived with Lockett. He was not at the scene.At this time, no one is custody.