Woman's body found wrapped in plastic in car in driveway of murder suspect's home for a week

EMBED </>More Videos

A woman's body was in the backseat of a car bound and wrapped in plastic in the driveway of a Whittier home for a week before she was found.

By and ABC7.com staff
WHITTIER, California --
A woman's body remained lying across the backseat of a car, bound and wrapped in plastic, in the driveway of a home for a week before she was discovered, officials said.

The man who lives at the home and owns the car where the body was found was arrested for murder, according the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The investigation began Saturday night when sheriff's deputies performed a welfare check for a woman who lived at the home.

They found the body of a woman in her early 40s lying across the backseat of a car, bound and wrapped in plastic.

The coroner's office determined the woman had suffered significant blunt force trauma to the head.

Investigators say they believe the suspect, Luis Rey Jimenez-Jimenez, 40, killed the woman a week ago and concealed her body in the backseat of his car, which was found parked in the driveway of his home.

The suspect was booked for murder Sunday and was being held in lieu of $2 million bail. His arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday.

The woman's name and relation to the suspect have not been disclosed.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
woman killedbody foundhomicide investigationu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Suspects in Jazmine Barnes' case fired at wrong vehicle
7-year-old boy with autism missing in Texas City
Suspect fatally shot after holding man hostage at gunpoint: HCSO
Man with Houston ties accused of fighting for ISIS
Family of 5 headed home from vacation killed in wrong-way crash
Kevin Spacey plans not guilty plea in sexual assault case
Here are your Golden Globe Awards winners
Carol Burnett reflects on her career: My 'childhood dreams came true'
Show More
'FIJI water girl' steals the show on Golden Globes red carpet
Joe Biden expected to announce plans for 2020 election in coming weeks
Firefighter falls to his death responding to car crash
Stolen dog returned to family after nearly 4 years
Sensei rescues woman being chased by man on drugs
More News