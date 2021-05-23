fatal crash

Woman's body found in submerged car under north Houston bridge

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman died early Sunday after losing control of her car and striking a bridge embankment in north Houston.

Deputies were called to a major accident in the 14000 block of West Hardy Road overnight when they found a vehicle in the water under a bridge, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The victim, identified as Philana Atkins, was found dead inside the car by medics, deputies said.

Atkins was southbound on West Hardy Road in a 2020 Chevrolet Trax when she left the roadway and struck the embankment, deputies said. The impact caused the vehicle to flip and land in the water below the bridge.

The HCSO Vehicular Crimes Division and divers with the Marine Unit were called to the scene Sunday morning.

It happened just off the southbound Hardy frontage road when authorities found a car in the water under the bridge.



Deputies said they believe the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed when the crash happened.

Atkins was the only occupant in the vehicle, investigators said.

Hardy Street near Edgar was closed in both directions for several hours Sunday morning while investigators worked to find out what happened and crews worked to clear the crash.
