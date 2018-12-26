Houston police's Dive Team recovered a woman's body floating in Sims Bayou near Milby Park on Wednesday.Investigators are still working to identify the woman.According to Sgt. R.B. Olive, a man was walking his dog around 11:30 a.m. when he saw the woman in the water and called police."The body's been in the water, so she's been exposed to the elements," said Sgt. Olive. "Hopefully with the autopsy tomorrow, we'll have a better idea of what happened to her."Police do not know when she initially went into the water or how she died.