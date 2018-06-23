Police investigating after woman's badly decomposed body found in garage

Woman's badly decomposed body found in garage (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police are investigating the suspicious death of a woman found dead at her home Saturday morning.

Investigators say neighbors called complaining about a suspicious odor coming from the home on Leader Street.

Police and fire officials arrived and discovered the woman's body in the garage.

They say she was so badly decomposed it is hard to identify her.

The woman's car was also missing from the home.

Police say it is a 2003 red Buick LaSabre with the license plate BZ2H409.

Investigators say the car was used in a dine and dash at the Denny's on West Sam Houston Parkway on Wednesday.

Anyone with information on the dine and dash is asked to call Houston Police.
