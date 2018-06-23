BRANDON, Mississippi --Surveillance cameras at a Mississippi gas station captured unbelievable video of a car jumping the curb and careening towards gas pumps.
The video is gut-wrenching to watch. The woman walked away from the accident with minor injuries.
"She had an angel riding with her, that's for sure," Rankin County Undersheriff Raymond Duke said.
In the video, you can see the car jumping a curb, flipping over and stopping just before slamming into a gas pump.
Investigators believe Shelby Lynne May, 24, was driving 100 miles per hour, WLBT reported.
"Actually, a Rankin County Constable, he was leaving a business near the service station. She had overcorrected, gone into oncoming traffic, nearly had an accident there with another vehicle, crossed back over and that's when she hit the curb and went airborne," Duke said.
Duke said that May admitted to having several beverages at work.
May was arrested and charged with DUI. She posted a $1,500 bail Friday morning.
Fortunately, no cars or people were in her path.