Woman with mental capacity of 8-year-old reported missing

Police searching for missing woman with mental capacity of 8-year-old

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A 40-year-old woman, who police say has the mental capacity of an 8-year-old, has been reported missing near the Medical Center.

Police say Karis Durr was last seen at her home in the 7800 block of Cambridge around 10 p.m Thursday.

Durr was last spotted wearing a black hoodie or sweater with dark colored pants or tights, possibly carrying a backpack. She's 5'5" and weighs 190 pounds.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the Houston Police Department at 832-394-1840.
