Woman with autism found after disappearing from Houston adult daycare

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman with autism who disappeared from an adult daycare in northwest Houston has been found.

Police sent out an alert for help on Thursday night to find 22-year-old Terhass Abraha after she left the adult daycare on W. 34th Street.

Abraha was wearing a light long sleeve shirt with a flower pattern, blue jeans and was carrying a black backpack when she was reported missing.

Police said Abraha couldn't tell people her name.

Abraha was found safe Thursday evening at Memorial Hermann Hospital "just sitting there."

Police said it's unclear if she was in the waiting room or being treated.

