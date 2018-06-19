Woman who shot ex in the head while he was driving pleads guilty to his murder

EMBED </>More Videos

Former city worker pleaded guilty to murder: As seen on Action News at 10 p.m., June 18, 2018 (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania --
A woman who was facing murder charges in the killing of her ex-boyfriend that led to a crash pleaded guilty to third-degree murder Monday.

Detectives say Martina Westcott shot 33-year-old Terrell Bruce once in the head while he was driving before he barreled into another car.

On Monday, Westcott admitted she pulled the trigger in court. The two had allegedly been arguing before shots were fired.

The incident happened back in August 2016 while Bruce was driving down Walnut Lane.

Westcott's sentencing hearing has been set for August.

If convicted, she faces up to 57 years in prison.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
murdergunsgun violenceu.s. & worldPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Show More
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Bank worker arrested in robbery of business owner with $75K
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
More News