CHILD ABANDONED

Woman who dropped off toddler on front porch unloads on child's mother

EMBED </>More Videos

Woman who dropped off baby says it wasn't her fault.

By
SPRING, Texas (KTRK) --
The woman seen leaving a 2-year-old at a stranger's doorstep in a video that went nation-wide is telling her side of the story.

Keairra Woods says she was just doing a favor for her best friend's aunt, who is the mother of that little boy.

She says this was all a misunderstanding and she would never leave a child alone at a stranger's house.

EMBED More News Videos

Woman caught on camera abandoning child at stranger's front door



Two-year-old Royal Simmons was caught on a doorbell video being dropped off at a home in the Spring area by Woods.

It turns out that it was the house next to the home of the child's father.

The video shows that Woods only waited with the child for eight seconds on the front porch before running to her car.



Woods says there is an explanation.

She tells us the boy's mother asked her to drop him off, claiming the boy's stepmother has a restraining order against the mother.

Woods says she has never met that stepmother, the father, or visited their home, so she was relying on GPS directions and the boy's mother who was on the phone with her, to get her to the correct house.

"I followed the GPS. Mind you, I'm still on the phone with her, so by the time I get to the house, I say, 'Well I just pulled up to the house.' She said, 'Okay, get out the car, get his bag and go to the door,'" said Woods.

Woods said the mother should have known it was the wrong house because she described the cars in front of the home.

"By the time I get to the door, I ring the doorbell. I still have him in my hand. I say 'It's like five cars out here, a red car, a black car, and a white car and it's like two rows of cars.' She said 'Okay.'"

"That should have let you know I was at the wrong house then, because you know your baby daddy don't drive so many cars. Okay, so I ring the doorbell, the lady walks like halfway to the door. That's when I took off running. And the only reason I took off running was because it was chilly outside and I didn't have no sweater on, as you can see in the video," said Woods.

Woods says the reason she left the child alone was because she was also avoiding interaction with whom she thought was the boy's stepmother, who was coming to answer the door.

MYSTERY WOMAN: Montgomery Co. woman captured in chilling doorbell camera video reveals escape details
EMBED More News Videos

Neighbors concerned about video showing woman who rang doorbell and disappeared in Montgomery Co. She appears to be wearing restraints on her hands.

MORE REPORTS ON MYSTERY WOMAN:
Deputies investigate suspicious incident involving woman caught on camera in Montgomery
Resident who posted video of mystery woman ringing doorbell in Montgomery County says neighborhood in shock
'Suspicious shooting' leads deputies to mystery woman seen ringing doorbell in Montgomery County
Suicidal boyfriend identified after mystery woman in Montgomery Co. is safe
Boyfriend of mystery doorbell ringer was 'no monster,' his brother says

Follow Shelley Childers on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child abandonedsurveillance videocaught on cameracpsSpring
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Mystery doorbell ringer reveals identity and how she escaped
CHILD ABANDONED
'BIG MISUNDERSTANDING': Mother of abandoned child says
Mom accused of leaving child alone while she went on date
Baby left at church hours after birth now with foster family
Mom charged after leaving her child in car during job interview
More child abandoned
Top Stories
Texas mom explains why she spanked teen who took BMW
Tonight's Mega Millions jackpot at record $1 billion
Tropical Storm Vicente could drench Texas next week
ASTROS LOVEFEST: Team thanks the fans for incredible season
Astros' wives and girlfriends weighing in on ALCS loss
8 Astros players that can become free agents this offseason
HPD officer among 5 charged with illegal gambling in Chinatown
Vince Vaughn pleads not guilty to DUI related charges
Show More
Man charged in wrong-way crash that killed 2
Mom dunks 5-month-old's head in water then posts on Facebook
Obituary for woman with opioid addiction inspires $11,000 in donations
Deputy punches drunk man repeatedly during arrest
Robert De Niro, Tilman Fertitta christen Nobu at Houston bash
More News