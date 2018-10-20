Woman warns others about sneaky wallet thieves

A California woman is speaking to warn other women about a purse theft that could happen when you sit down at a restaurant.Security video shows two men come in for lunch at the restaurant she was in last Monday afternoon. They sat down at a table right behind Ani Garibyan and her friends. With her back to the men, she had no idea what was about to happen."It makes me sick to my stomach," said Ani Garbyan.In the video, you can see the man closest to Garbyan take off his jacket and hang it on the chair. He then starts fiddling with his jacket and it soon becomes clear what he's up to."What he was actually doing was using his jacket as a shield to go into my purse. As soon as he got my wallet, he gets up and walks out," she said.Garyban didn't realize her wallet was gone until she finished lunch with friends and reached for her wallet to pay."I just don't understand how people can do that. It's very violating to know that I was sitting there and right behind me, literally, behind my back, someone stole from me and that's really upsetting," she said.Garbyan posted the video on Facebook, and she soon heard from five other women who said the same thing happened to them by the same men, all in the downtown Glendale, California area."They should not be getting away with this," she says.The crooks charged about $6-8,000 on her credit cards within 25 minutes. She now wants to warn others not to fall victim to these guys."You have to be mindful of where you are, don't hang your purse on a chair in a restaurant."