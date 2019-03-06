Woman walking off METRO bus hit by vehicle in N. Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman who was getting off a METRO bus in north Houston was hit by a vehicle, officials say.It happened just before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 8200 block of Fulton Street.METRO tells ABC13 that the woman was crossing in front of the bus when she was struck.Video from SkyEye shows the vehicle with damage to the windshield, where the incident occured.There's no word on the condition of the woman who was hit. She was taken to Ben Taub Hospital.The southbound lanes of Fulton were blocked by the bus and car in the left lane.