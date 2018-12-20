Lake Jackson police search for man who was touching woman as she slept

LAKE JACKSON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police in Lake Jackson say a woman woke up Sunday to find a masked man standing over her and touching her.

Police say the man climbed in through an unlocked window at the home on Hickory Street.

The victim tried to yank the intruder's mask off and he ended up dropping a unique hat at the scene as he ran from the bedroom. It's black with orange flames and reads "kiss my asphalt."

The victim describes the suspect as a light skinned man, white or Hispanic, approximately 5'9"-5'10" tall with a medium build. He is said to have a short, wavy ponytail that is approximately three inches long. Police add that the ponytail could have also been a part of the mask, so the suspect having short hair shouldn't be ruled out.

If you recognize the hat or saw something suspicious, you're asked to contact Detective Pate at 979-415-2781 or tpate@lakejacksonpd.net or call Brazoria County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-460-2222.

