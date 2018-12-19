A driver who became trapped inside her burning vehicle is dead after crashing in northwest Harris County.It happened shortly after 3 a.m. on the Highway 249 exit ramp northbound at Cypresswood.Authorities say she was speeding down the ramp when she lost control, bounced into a guardrail and ran into the base of a light pole.Her Impala burst into flames. Firefighters were able to put out the fire but couldn't reach her. They found her body inside.Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says investigators will look into whether slick roads due to the rain were a factor in the crash.An autopsy will determine if drugs or alcohol were involved.Highway 249 northbound at the Cypresswood exit is closed.