Firefighters rescue woman trapped in clothing donation box in NW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman trapped inside a clothing donation box in northwest Houston had to be rescued by firefighters early Tuesday morning.Houston fire officials responded to reports of a possible rescue around 3:40 a.m. in the 7800 block of W. Tidwell near U.S. 290.Upon arrival, firefighters found a woman trapped inside a clothing donation box, unable to pull herself out.The woman told firefighters she went into the box to get clothing for her child.Houston police also responded to the scene to assist firefighters with the rescue.It took firefighters about 20 to 30 minutes to get the woman out, officials said.She was not injured.Police gave the woman information about resources she could use to get assistance for herself and her child."We just want the community to know that there are other ways. People don't have to resort to this," Sgt. Victor Olivares said. "It could have gone really bad if there was nobody around. She could have been severely injured."