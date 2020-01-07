Woman trapped in New Jersey clothing donation bin for 3 days rescued by police

PATERSON, New Jersey -- A woman was rescued by police after she was trapped inside a clothing donation bin in New Jersey for an entire weekend.

According to the Paterson Police Department, the 38-year-old woman said she was reaching into the bin on Friday night when someone pushed her in and closed the door.

The victim told authorities she was unable to move her legs and escape.

Police said a person passing by the bin on Monday morning heard the woman yelling for help and immediately called 911.

The woman suffered frostbite. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.
