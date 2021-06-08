hpd harding raid

Woman to be sentenced for making false 911 report that led to deadly HPD raid

Woman who pleaded guilty to false report in Harding raid to be sentenced

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The woman who admitted to making a false 911 report that led to the botched Harding Street raid in January 2019 is expected to be sentenced on Tuesday.

Patricia Ann Garcia, 53, pleaded guilty back in March of this year to a charge of conveying false information.

According to an indictment, Garcia claimed her 25-year-old daughter was inside Rhogena Nicholas and Dennis Tuttle's home doing drugs, but federal prosecutors said none of it was true.

Three weeks after the report to police, narcotics officers executed a "no-knock" warrant on the home.

Harding Street: Timeline of what happened in botched HPD raid
A botched raid that took two lives, shocking court findings and murder charges... here's a look back at the HPD Harding St. raid.



Nicholas and Tuttle were killed and four officers were wounded.

Garcia's sentencing is scheduled for 10:45 a.m. in federal court in downtown Houston.

To date, 12 total officers, both former and current members of the Houston Police Department, have been indicted in the raid. Most have been accused of falsifying time cards and other alleged crimes related to their pay.

Just last week, one of the officers, Steven Bryant, pleaded guilty to federal charges of tampering with a government record. He was accused of lying to police to try to cover up a bad search warrant. He retired while under investigation after 23 years on the force.

Activists claim HPD was warned about officer misconduct and evidence fabrication prior to botched raid
WATCH: The group is calling on officers to come forward and report misconduct within HPD, claiming it could help heal the community's relationship with police.


Family of Rhogena Nicholas files lawsuit on 2-year anniversary of Harding Street Raid

On the two year anniversary after Dennis Tuttle and Rhogena Nicholas were killed during a botched Houston Police raid, their families have filed civil lawsuits, demanding answers.


Grand jury 'indicted a hero' with murder in deadly HPD botched raid, lawyer says
Felipe Gallegos became the second person to face a murder charge in the Harding Street raid from 2019 that left a married couple dead.

