City gives woman $40 ticket for blocking sidewalk after thieves steal tires off her truck

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman who was targeted by thieves after her car stalled is fighting a parking ticket, even though her car still doesn't have tires.ABC13 Eyewitness News first reported crooks targeted cars overnight Friday, May 10. The Vargas family said they suffered a $2,000 loss, and are in the process of replacing their truck's tires.Maria Vargas said an officer wrote the family a $40 ticket because their pickup truck was blocking the sidewalk. The truck remains on cinder blocks in their driveway.According to the city, it is against the law to block a sidewalk. Vargas said she and her family wished the officer would've given her a break, given the circumstances."It's ridiculous," said Maria Vargas. "It's like, 'Are you kidding me?' What did they want us to do? There is no way to move the truck right now."ABC13 Eyewitness News reached out to the city's parking management division for a comment, but have not received a response.